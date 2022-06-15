Scope

The Sorption Technologies section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the environmental applications and implications of sorption.

Led by Dr. Bin Gao from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, the Sorption Technologies section welcomes submissions in the various domains of environmental chemistry, connecting fundamental research with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

carbon-based sorbents

impacts of sorption on the fate of contaminants in the environment

integration and synergy of sorption and other environmental technologies

low-cost sorbents

metal-organic frameworks (MOFs)

nano-sorbents

natural sorbents

novel applications of sorbents for the removal of contaminants

synthesis and characterization of novel sorbents for environmental applications

theory, mechanisms, and models of sorption processes in environmental matrices

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the fundamental or practical aspects of sorption technologies and their environmental applications.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the environmental applications of sorption technologies, synthesis and characterization of novel sorbents, integration of sorption with other environmental technologies, and understanding the impacts of sorption on contaminant fate (SDGs 6, 11, 12, and 13).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental chemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.