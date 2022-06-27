Main content

Specialty chief editor bin gao University of Florida Gainesville , United States Specialty Chief Editor Sorption Technologies

Scope Sorption includes both adsorption and absorption, which play critical roles in the characterization, prevention, treatment and control of anthropogenic and natural pollutants across all environmental matrices. The Sorption Technologies section of Frontiers in Environmental Chemistry publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research on environmental applications and implications of sorption technologies. Areas covered by the section include, but not limited to: · Synthesis and characterization of novel sorbents for environmental applications · Novel applications of sorbents for the removal of pollutants · Integration and synergy of sorption and other environmental technologies · Impacts of sorption to the fate of pollutants in the environment · Theory, mechanisms, and models of sorption processes in environmental matrices · Nano-sorbents · Carbon-based sorbents · Low-cost sorbents · Natural sorbents · Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) All studies must present new insights into the fundamental or practical aspects of sorption. The reported syntheses, methods, theories, models, and technologies must be sufficiently innovative and robust. Frontiers in Environmental Chemistry is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Environ. Chem.

Abbreviation fenvc

Electronic ISSN 2673-4486

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Sorption Technologies welcomes submissions of the following article types: Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Sorption Technologies, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

