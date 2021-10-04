Scope

The Energy Economics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring fundamental, empirical, and policy-related issues in the field of energy economics and finance.

Led by Prof. Hooi Hooi Lean from the Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), the Energy Economics section welcomes submissions in various domains of energy economics, which address critical questions and provide valuable insights into the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assessment and modeling of energy risks

corporate finance in energy industry

economic and financial analysis of energy markets

econometrics and modeling on energy prices

energy and economic development

energy and environmental issues

energy and financial markets

energy and green economy

energy and sustainable development

energy security and efficiency

green finance and investment

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between energy economics, finance, and policy, as well as their implications for sustainable development and environmental concerns.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the assessment and modeling of energy risks, economic and financial analysis of energy markets, econometrics and modeling on energy prices, energy and economic development, energy and environmental issues, energy and financial market interactions, energy and green economy, energy and sustainable development, energy in corporate finance, energy security and efficiency, and green finance and investment (SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, and SDG 13: Climate Action).

The Energy Economics section does not consider studies primarily dealing with technical engineering or sciences without a strong basis in energy economics, policy, or market analysis. Additionally, general environmental studies or finance topics that lack a significant emphasis on the economic aspects of energy production, consumption, or distribution are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of energy economics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.