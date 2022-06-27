Main content

Specialty chief editor hooi hooi lean Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Penang , Malaysia Specialty Chief Editor Energy Economics

Scope The Energy Economics section of Frontiers In Environmental Economics publishes high-quality fundamental, empirical and policy related issues of energy economics and energy finance across the field of energy economics, an important and growing part of the wider field that includes an explanation of the questions this section aims to answer. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: Energy and Economic Development

Energy and Environmental Issues

Energy and Sustainable Development

Energy and Green Economy

Energy Security and Efficiency

Energy and Financial Market Interactions

Energy in Corporate Finance

Assessment and Modeling of Energy Risks

Economic and Financial Analysis of Energy Markets

Econometrics and Modeling on Energy Prices

Green Finance and Investment All studies must contribute insights into energy economics or energy finance. Reports dealing with technical engineering and sciences do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals. Aspects relating to energy economics and finance are not restricted to fundamental work, therefore, this section operates in close collaboration with our sister journal, Frontiers in Energy Research.

Facts Short name Front. Environ. Econ.

Abbreviation frevc

Electronic ISSN Coming soon

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Energy Economics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Energy Economics, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.