Scope

The Resource Economics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the economic, management, and development aspects of resource sustainability.

Led by Prof Ujjayant Chakravorty from Tufts University, the Resource Economics section welcomes submissions on all topics related to the supply and management of natural resources and its relationship to the environment and sustainable development.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

extraction of fossil fuels such as oil and natural gas

supply of renewable resources such as solar and wind energy and nuclear power

forest conservation and biodiversity

economic valuation of resource ecosystem services

cutting edge quantitative approaches in the field of resource economics

sustainable use of natural resources

resource conservation and waste management

resource economics and climate change solutions

resource economics and social cost-benefit analysis (SCBA)

resource curse and armed conflicts

the economics of forest and fishery resources

resource scarcity and sustainable solutions

resource use and energy management

resources and economic growth and development

resources and environmental awareness, education, and training

management of water resources in developed and developing nations

community involvement and voluntary action in the management of local resources

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the economic, management, and development aspects of resource sustainability, contributing valuable insights to the field of resource economics.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN's Sustainable Development Goals 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, and 17.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of resource economics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.