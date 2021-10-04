Scope

The Environmental Catalysis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study and application of catalysis in environmental processes and sustainable development.

Led by Dr. Qingguo (Jack) Huang from the University of Georgia, Griffin Campus, the Environmental Catalysis section welcomes submissions in the various domains of environmental catalysis, which connect the understanding of natural and engineered systems with the goal of addressing environmental challenges.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biocatalysis in environmental applications

biomimetic catalysts

catalysis for emission control and energy applications

catalysis for pollution prevention and remediation in air, water, and soil

catalysis in advanced oxidation processes

catalysis in advanced reduction processes

catalysis in biogeochemical cycles of nutrients and elements

catalysis in cleaner production

catalysis in disinfection

catalysis in environmental analysis and sensing

catalysis in waste reduction and reuse

electrolysis and electrocatalysis

enzyme catalysis in pollution control and remediation

interfacial processes in environmental catalysis

nanotechnology application in environmental catalysis

photolysis and photocatalysis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the role of catalysis in addressing environmental issues and promoting sustainable development.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the environmental catalysis, pollution prevention and remediation, cleaner production, waste reduction and reuse, and sustainable development (SDGs 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, and 13).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental catalysis to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.