Original Research
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
Effects of husbandry practices on Komodo dragon (Varanus komodoensis) behavior and welfare: A multi-institutional evaluation
in Applied Ethology and Sentience
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Original Research
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
in Applied Ethology and Sentience
Mini Review
Published on 24 Jul 2026
in Applied Ethology and Sentience
Original Research
Published on 22 Jul 2026
in Applied Ethology and Sentience
Original Research
Published on 17 Jul 2026
in Applied Ethology and Sentience
Review
Accepted on 14 Jul 2026
in Applied Ethology and Sentience
Original Research
Published on 30 Jun 2026
in Applied Ethology and Sentience
Original Research
Published on 11 Jun 2026
in Applied Ethology and Sentience
Perspective
Published on 09 Jun 2026
in Applied Ethology and Sentience
Review
Published on 03 Jun 2026
in Applied Ethology and Sentience
Original Research
Published on 29 May 2026
in Applied Ethology and Sentience
Original Research
Published on 12 May 2026
in Applied Ethology and Sentience
Original Research
Published on 07 May 2026
in Applied Ethology and Sentience
Original Research
Published on 13 Apr 2026
in Applied Ethology and Sentience
Original Research
Published on 16 Mar 2026
in Applied Ethology and Sentience
Case Report
Published on 25 Feb 2026
in Applied Ethology and Sentience
Correction
Published on 18 Feb 2026
in Applied Ethology and Sentience
Original Research
Published on 18 Feb 2026
in Applied Ethology and Sentience
Original Research
Published on 03 Feb 2026
in Applied Ethology and Sentience
Original Research
Published on 29 Jan 2026
in Applied Ethology and Sentience
Original Research
Published on 21 Jan 2026
in Applied Ethology and Sentience
Original Research
Published on 21 Jan 2026
in Applied Ethology and Sentience
Original Research
Published on 05 Jan 2026
in Applied Ethology and Sentience
Review
Published on 02 Jan 2026
in Applied Ethology and Sentience
Original Research
Published on 27 Nov 2025
in Applied Ethology and Sentience