agostinho carvalho
University of Minho
Braga, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Fungal Pathogenesis
University of Minho
Braga, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Fungal Pathogenesis
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Community Reviewer
Fungal Secondary Metabolites and Mycotoxins
University of Granada
Granada, Spain
Community Reviewer
Fungal Biotechnology
University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences Vienna
Vienna, Austria
Community Reviewer
Fungal Secondary Metabolites and Mycotoxins
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Community Reviewer
Fungal Pathogenesis
Autonomous University of the State of Morelos
Cuernavaca, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Fungal Biotechnology
The University of Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Fungal Physiology and Metabolism
Université de Sherbrooke
Sherbrooke, Canada
Community Reviewer
Marine and Freshwater Fungi
Sevilla University
Seville, Spain
Community Reviewer
Fungal Biotechnology
Instituto Potosino de Investigación Científica y Tecnológica (IPICYT)
San Luis Potosí, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Fungal Physiology and Metabolism
University of Crete
Rethymno, Greece
Community Reviewer
Fungal Pathogenesis
University of Exeter
Exeter, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Fungal Pathogenesis
Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, School of Medicine, Duke University
Durham, United States
Community Reviewer
Fungal Pathogenesis
Faculté de Médecine, Université de Tours
Tours, France
Community Reviewer
Medical Mycology
Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences (JAAS)
Nanjing, China
Community Reviewer
Fungi-Plant Interactions
Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Beijing, China
Community Reviewer
Fungal Physiology and Metabolism