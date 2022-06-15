Scope

The Fungal Biotechnology section is dedicated to publishing research advancing the understanding and application of fungi in various industries.

Led by Dr. Scott Baker from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (DOE), the Fungal Biotechnology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of fungal biotechnology, which connect fundamental research with practical applications for sustainable economic systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biofuels, biomaterials, and bioproducts production

control of fungal growth morphology and its impact on production

engineering of secondary metabolite biosynthetic pathways

enzymatic deconstruction of plant biomass

fungal bioprocess development

genome engineering of fungi

genome sequencing of industrially relevant fungal species and strains

novel metabolic pathways

synthetic biology in fungal chassis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of fungi for industrial uses.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

The Fungal Biotechnology section does not consider reports focused solely on technoeconomic analysis, process development parameters, or aspects of fungal genomics and systematics outside of biotechnologically relevant fungi. Submissions lacking a clear focus on fungal organisms, their applications, or their interactions with other organisms are outside the scope of this section. Additionally, studies primarily addressing non-fungal topics such as general microbiology, plant or animal biology, or environmental sciences without a fundamental basis in fungal biotechnology are not considered for publication in this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of fungal biotechnology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.