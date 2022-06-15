Scope

The Fungal Genomics and Evolution section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the diversity, function, and evolution of fungi through genomic and evolutionary approaches.

Led by Dr. Sascha Brunke from the Leibniz Institute for Natural Product Research and Infection Biology, the Fungal Genomics and Evolution section welcomes submissions in various domains of fungal biology, which connect interdisciplinary research to better understand fungal genomes and their functions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bioinformatics tools, servers, and databases for genome analysis

comparative genomics

comparative transcriptomics

ecological genomics

experimental tools for genomic analysis or manipulation

functional genomics

genome analysis

genome regulation and epigenetics

metagenomics and mycobiome studies

phylogenomics

population genomics

evolutionary genomics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about fungal biology from a broad genomics perspective, including metagenomics, functional genomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, and more.

We welcome studies focused on any lineage of the broad diversity of fungi, and in any of the possible applications of genomics to understand fungal biology, including diversity, evolution, ecology, pathogenesis, symbiosis, and other interactions.

Genome reports merely describing an assembly and its annotation do not generally fall within the scope of this section. Nevertheless, we welcome descriptions of new genomes and datasets if they constitute unique resources of broad interests, and/or are accompanied with analysis producing important novel insights.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 15: Life on Land.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of fungal biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.