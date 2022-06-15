Scope

The Fungal Pathogenesis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing the threats posed by fungi to human health, animals, and agriculture.

Led by Dr. Anuradha Chowdhary from Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute, University of Delhi, and Dr. Yong-Sun Bahn from Yonsei University, the Fungal Pathogenesis section welcomes submissions in various domains of fungal research, which aim to contribute to the prevention and treatment of fungal infections.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal fungal pathogens, such as chytrid pathogen of frogs and bat white nose syndrome

diagnostics and immunotherapy for fungal infections

fungal components of the microbiome (GI, lung, skin, oropharynx)

fungal pathogens causing life-threatening infections in humans

fungal pathogens causing significant crop losses in plants

genomic and population genetics studies related to fungi

mechanisms of drug resistance in fungi

novel drug and treatment approaches and strategies for fungal infections

novel heterologous model systems (Galleria, drosophila, zebrafish, amoeba, eggs, and others)

studies on the emergence of new pathogens in clinical and agricultural settings

taxonomy and phylogeny of fungi

vaccine studies for fungal infections

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of fungal pathogenesis and its impact on human health, animals, and agriculture.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of fungal pathogenesis, prevention and treatment of fungal infections, and addressing threats to human health, animals, and agriculture, in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Fungal Pathogenesis section does not consider submissions focusing on organ transplantation, surgical procedures, or genomic studies that do not directly address the mechanisms, interactions, or consequences of fungal infections and their impact on host-pathogen relationships. However, the section will consider submissions related to drug therapy if they specifically pertain to novel drug and treatment approaches and strategies for fungal infections.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of fungal research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.