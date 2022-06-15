Scope

The Fungal Physiology and Metabolism section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the diverse aspects of fungal physiology and metabolism.

Led by Prof. Koon Ho Wong from the University of Macau, China, the Fungal Physiology and Metabolism section welcomes submissions in various domains of fungal biology, which connect molecular-level understanding to organismal-level insights and interactions with other organisms.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

comparative genomics for assessing fungal adaptation across time or environments

genetic and biochemical approaches to assess protein/gene function related to physiology and metabolism

genetic and biochemical approaches to define regulatory aspects of physiology and metabolism

physiology and metabolism of fungi in relation to interactions with plants, animals, and other microbes

population genetics and genomics investigating nutrient acquisition, physiology, and metabolism

systems biology approaches to define regulatory networks affecting nutrient acquisition, metabolism, and physiology

transcriptional, translational, and epigenetic control of metabolic functions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of fungal physiology and metabolism, contributing to a holistic understanding of these processes at the organismal level and in interactions with other organisms.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 15: Life on Land.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of fungal biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.