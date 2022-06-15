Center for Excellence in Molecular Plant Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)

Scope

Led by Dr. Chengshu Wang from the Center for Excellence in Molecular Plant Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), the Fungi-Animal Interactions section welcomes submissions in various domains of fungal biology, which explore the relationships between fungi and animals for a better understanding of their roles in medical, ecological, and agricultural challenges.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biocontrol

chemical biology

epidemiology

host range and specificity

human and other animal immune responses

infection cell differentiation and development

mycobiota

population genetics

symbiotic interactions

virulence

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the nature and mechanisms of relationships between fungi and animals, including their potential applications in addressing medical, ecological and agricultural challenges.