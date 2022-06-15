Scope

The Fungi-Plant Interactions section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the exploration of interactions between fungi and plants.

Led by Dr. Raffaella Balestrini from the Institute for Sustainable Plant Protection of the Italian National Research Council (CNR), the Fungi-Plant Interactions section welcomes submissions in various domains of fungal biology and plant science, which aim to enhance the understanding of the complex relationships between these two organisms.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biocontrol agents

biostimulants and growth regulators

climate change impact on fungal communities associated with plants

control of fungal diseases

endophytes

fungal communities in plant microbiome

fungal pathogenesis

fungal symbioses

fungi role in improving plant nutrition

mycorrhizal fungi

root-associated fungi

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of fungi-plant interactions, contributing to the advancement of both fields simultaneously.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 2: Zero Hunger, SDG 13: Climate Action, and SDG 15: Life on Land.

The Fungi-Plant Interactions section does not consider studies focusing solely on fungal biology or plant responses and physiology that do not involve interactions between fungi and plants. Additionally, research primarily centered on animal or human health, environmental issues unrelated to plant-fungal relationships, or investigations into non-fungal microorganisms are excluded from the scope of this section. All studies must contribute significant insight into known or novel fungi-plant interactions.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of fungal biology and plant science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.