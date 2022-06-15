Scope

The Marine and Freshwater Fungi section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of fungi in water-related environments.

Led by Dr. Nina Gunde-Cimerman from the University of Ljubljana, the Marine and Freshwater Fungi section welcomes submissions in various domains of fungal biology, which explore the connections between fungi and their aquatic habitats.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptations to extreme water environments

biodiversity of fungi in water-related environments

climate change impact on fungal communities in water-related environments

genomics, phylogenomics, and comparative genomics of marine, freshwater, and other water-related fungi

interactions between water-related fungi and interactions of water-related fungi with other microorganisms

population genetics, population genomics, and metagenomics of marine, freshwater, and other water-related fungi

production of metabolites by water-related fungi

water-transmitted fungal pathogens

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diverse aspects of fungi inhabiting freshwater, marine, and other water-related environments.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of marine and freshwater fungi, biodiversity, climate change impact, genomics, interactions, population genetics, metabolite production, and water-transmitted pathogens in relation to SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of fungal biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.