eduardo alvarez duarte
University of Chile
Santiago, Chile
Community Reviewer
Medical Mycology
University of Chile
Santiago, Chile
Community Reviewer
Medical Mycology
Institute of Environmental Health, Faculty of Medicine, University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Medical Mycology
University of Houston
Houston, United States
Community Reviewer
Medical Mycology
Gulu University
Gulu, Uganda
Community Reviewer
Medical Mycology
University of Perugia
Perugia, Italy
Community Reviewer
Medical Mycology
Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM)
Paris, France
Community Reviewer
Medical Mycology
Other
Turin, Italy
Community Reviewer
Medical Mycology
Université de Bordeaux
Bordeaux, France
Community Reviewer
Medical Mycology
Faculté de Médecine, Université de Tours
Tours, France
Community Reviewer
Medical Mycology
Wellcome-Wolfson Centre for Experimental Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Health and Life Sciences, Queen's University Belfast
Belfast, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Medical Mycology
Padjadjaran University
Bandung, Indonesia
Community Reviewer
Medical Mycology
Institute of Bioengineering and Biosciences, Higher Technical Institute, University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Medical Mycology
Leibniz Institute for Natural Product Research and Infection Biology
Jena, Germany
Community Reviewer
Medical Mycology
University of Toronto
Toronto, Canada
Community Reviewer
Medical Mycology
The University of Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Medical Mycology
University of São Paulo, Ribeirão Preto
Ribeirão Preto, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Medical Mycology