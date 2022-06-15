Department of Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Scope

The Endoscopy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on gastrointestinal endoscopy and its applications in the diagnosis and treatment of digestive diseases.

Led by Dr. Haruhiro Inoue from Showa University Koto Toyosu Hospital, the Endoscopy section welcomes submissions in the various domains of gastrointestinal endoscopy, which connect the understanding of endoscopic processes with their practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

colonoscopy

endoscopic diagnosis

endoscopic oncology

gastrointestinal bleeding

gastric disorders

imaging

interventional endoscopy

pancreaticobiliary disorders

therapeutic endoscopy

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the endoscopic processes and their role in the study, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive diseases.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Endoscopy section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on endoscopic techniques, procedures, or applications in the context of gastrointestinal endoscopy and its role in the diagnosis and treatment of digestive diseases. Studies that primarily emphasize non-endoscopic diagnostic or therapeutic approaches, or those that do not have a relevance to the field of endoscopy, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of gastrointestinal endoscopy to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.