Scope

The Gastroenterology and Cancer section is dedicated to publishing research focused on gastrointestinal oncology and related fields.

Led by Dr. Fabio Grizzi from Humanitas Research Hospital, the Gastroenterology and Cancer section welcomes submissions in the various domains of gastrointestinal oncology, which connect fundamental research with clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

chemoprevention

clinical and outcome research

epidemiology

genetics

molecular features

preclinical treatments

radiation therapy

risk factors

studies on premalignant states

surgery

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about gastrointestinal, hepatobiliary, and pancreatic cancers, as well as novel treatment and detection approaches.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Gastroenterology and Cancer section does not consider studies that are not focused on gastrointestinal, hepatobiliary, and pancreatic cancers. Additionally, research primarily centered on general cell biology or immunology without relevance to gastrointestinal diseases or cancer is excluded. Case reports and research not addressing the specific pathophysiology, diagnosis, or treatment of gastroenterological cancers are also not considered suitable for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of gastrointestinal oncology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.