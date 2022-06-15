Scope

The Gastrointestinal Infection section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in gastrointestinal infections.

Led by Dr. Sahil Khanna from Mayo Clinic, the Gastrointestinal Infection section welcomes submissions in the various domains of gastroenterology, which aim to enhance understanding and improve treatment of gastrointestinal infections.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advances in diagnostic strategies

antibiotic stewardship

clinical management and treatment

clinical trials of treatments and vaccines

development of novel anti-infective therapies and vaccines

epidemiology of gastrointestinal infections

etiopathogenesis of gastrointestinal infections

patient reported outcomes in gastrointestinal infections

role of the microbiome

transmission and infection prevention

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of gastrointestinal infections, contributing to the overall understanding and management of these conditions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of gastrointestinal infections, contributing to SDG 3: good health and well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of gastroenterology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.