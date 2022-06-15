Scope

The Hepatology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of liver diseases and their treatment.

Led by Dr. Richard Sterling from Virginia Commonwealth University, the Hepatology section welcomes submissions in various domains of hepatology, which aim to enhance the knowledge and improve patient care.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

alcohol-associated liver disease

cirrhosis, portal hypertension, and liver failure

genetic and metabolic diseases

liver cancers

liver transplantation

metabolic dysfunction associated steatotic liver disease

pregnancy associated liver diseases

viral hepatitis

vascular disorders of the liver

The section welcomes detailed, in-depth knowledge submissions which support and advance the understanding of the diagnosis, management and treatment of liver diseases and patient care in hepatology, contributing to SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Hepatology section does not consider submissions focused on general cancer research, unless it is specifically related to liver cancers. Additionally, cell biology studies unrelated to liver diseases and surgical techniques without a fundamental basis in hepatology are excluded. Studies that do not specifically address liver-related issues or pathologies are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of hepatology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.