marc ghany
National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Bethesda, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Hepatology
Department of Hepatology and Gastroenterology, Charité University Medicine Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Associate Editor
Hepatology
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Hepatology
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Hepatology
University of Illinois Chicago
Chicago, United States
Associate Editor
Hepatology
Division of Gastroenterology, Center for Autoimmune Liver Diseases, Department of Medicine and Surgery, University of Milano-Bicocca
Monza, Italy
Associate Editor
Hepatology
Columbia College, Columbia University
New York City, United States
Associate Editor
Hepatology
P. D. Patel Institute of Applied Sciences, Charotar University of Science and Technology
Changa, India
Associate Editor
Hepatology
The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS)
New Delhi, India
Associate Editor
Hepatology
Medical Corporation Foundation Kenwakai Yotsugi Clinic
Tokyo, Japan
Associate Editor
Hepatology
Department of Medicine, Surgery and Dentistry, University of Salerno
Baronissi, Italy
Associate Editor
Hepatology
Hospital Udaondo
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Associate Editor
Hepatology
Medical College of Wisconsin
Milwaukee, United States
Associate Editor
Hepatology
Hospital Geral de Bonsucesso
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Associate Editor
Hepatology
Ospedale Pediatrico Regina Margherita
Torino, Italy
Associate Editor
Hepatology