Scope

The Pancreas Section, led by Dr. Ferga Gleeson MD, is dedicated to publishing a broad spectrum of original clinical and scientific articles in various formats focused on advancing our current knowledge of benign, pre-malignant, and malignant pancreatic diseases reflecting a multidisciplinary team approach to patient care.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Acute, recurrent, and chronic pancreatitis and their respective complications

Autoimmune pancreatitis

Cholelithiasis and choledocholithiasis

Hereditary pancreatitis

Pancreatic adenocarcinoma, including early detection and high-risk individual screening

Pancreatic cystic neoplasia

Sporadic and inherited pancreas neuroendocrine tumors

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of pancreas disease, contributing valuable insights into this field.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pancreas disease to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.