Scope

The Therapy in Gastroenterology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative treatments in gastroenterology and hepatology.

Led by a team of expert researchers and clinicians, the Therapy in Gastroenterology section welcomes submissions in various domains of gastroenterology and hepatology, which aim to advance the understanding and development of novel therapeutic approaches.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

autoimmune diseases

biliary diseases

celiac disease and inflammatory bowel diseases

esophagitis, reflux, and motility disturbances

gastric diseases, including helicobacter and gastritis

hepatitis and metabolic liver diseases

intestinal diseases

irritable bowel syndrome

pancreatic diseases

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative treatments and interventions in gastroenterology and hepatology, with a focus on recently developed substances, endoscopic or surgical treatments, and lifestyle modifications.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Therapy in Gastroenterology section does not consider submissions focusing on hospital administration, safety regulations, or general disease prevention strategies that do not directly pertain to gastroenterological conditions or therapeutic interventions. Studies without a relevance to gastroenterology or its therapeutic approaches are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of gastroenterology and hepatology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.