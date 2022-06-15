Scope

The Stem Cell Research section is dedicated to publishing high-quality research focused on advancing the understanding of stem cell biology and its applications in tissue regeneration and translational research.

Led by Dr. Atsushi Asakura from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and Dr. Valerie Kouskoff from the University of Manchester, the section welcomes submissions considering stem cell research from a variety of complementary perspectives, including molecular biology, cellular biology, tissue regeneration, and translational research.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cancer stem cells and their role in disease progression

molecular and cellular biology of stem cells and their niche

molecular mechanisms of differentiation and lineage specification

organoids and stem cells 3D cultures for developmental biology and regenerative medicine

pluripotency, cloning, and reprogramming

regenerative medicine and tissue engineering

stem cell therapies, translational research, and therapeutic development

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge integrating all levels of stem cell biology, including developmental biology, tissue growth and regeneration, diseases, aging, and cancer.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Stem Cell Research section does not consider descriptive studies, such as gene expression profiles or transcript, protein, or metabolite levels under specific conditions or in a particular cell type, unless these studies provide significant biological or mechanistic insight into the process being investigated.

The section does not consider studies consisting solely of bioinformatic investigation of publicly available genomic/transcriptomic data without experimental validation and mechanistic insights.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of stem cell research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.