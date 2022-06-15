Mission & scope

Frontiers in Health Services is a multidisciplinary journal that informs the design and delivery of healthcare, ultimately improving patient experiences, outcomes, and the efficiency of health systems.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Jose M Valderas (National University of Singapore, Singapore), and indexed in PubMed Central and the DOAJ, Frontiers in Health Services welcomes submissions in all areas of health services, from healthcare inequalities to information systems, which explore and evaluate concrete solutions aiming at maximising value and high-quality health care.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

health policy and management

health system economics and financing

health workforce

implementation science

mental health services

patient safety

person centered health systems.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being for all at all ages.

Manuscripts that focus solely on the clinical aspects of health care, such as disease diagnosis, treatment, and prevention, are not suitable for publication in this journal. Additionally, studies that are limited to the description or evaluation of individual health services or interventions, without a broader system-level perspective, fall outside the journal's scope. The journal also does not consider papers that focus on health issues without a foundation in health services or systems.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Health Services is committed to advancing developments in the field of health services by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.