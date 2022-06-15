Mission & scope

Frontiers in Health Services is a multidisciplinary open-access journal at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in health services research to a broad community of researchers, academics, clinicians, policy makers and other relevant stakeholders in health care. Part of the consolidated Frontiers family of journals (one of the 5 most cited publishers worldwide), the journal publishes timely research across the broad spectrum of research in health services for the delivery of high value care in terms of outcomes, experiences and cost: from health policy to implementation science, from quality and safety in the organization and access to health care to inequalities in health care delivery, from cost and resources allocation to health information systems, from mental health services to screening programs. The journal will serve as a unique and reliable repository of applicable research to inform the design and delivery of health care.

We are committed to making a contribution to research in health services by supporting the development of a community of researchers that transcends the efficient dissemination of research and works collaboratively to advance science to the wider benefit of populations across the world. We need concrete and evidence based answers to approaches for the successful implementation of interventions that maximize value in the delivery of health care. We also need best evidence on how to design services that respond to the needs of people with multimorbidity. Our ultimate goal is to contribute to help health systems improve both experiences and outcomes of patients and make health systems more efficient.

Field Chief Editor Jose M Valderas, at the University of Exeter, is supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international researchers committed to collaborative, rigorous, constructive, efficient, and transparent peer review. Frontiers in Health Services is organized into Specialty Sections that cover different areas of research in the field. Please refer to the author guidelines for details on article types and the submission process. All manuscripts submitted to Frontiers in Health Services that report on studies conducted in human subjects must conform with current regulation and the Declaration of Helsinki, and must receive approval from the Institutional Review Board and patient informed consent.