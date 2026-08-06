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University of Basel
Basel, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Health Workforce
Klinik für Anästesiologie und Intensivmedizin, Universitätsklinikum Jena
Jena, Germany
Associate Editor
Health Workforce
King's College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Health Workforce
School of Rural Medicine, Charles Sturt University
Orange, Australia
Associate Editor
Health Workforce