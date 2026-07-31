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The University of Sydney
Darlington, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Patient Safety
University of Oxford
Oxford, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Patient Safety
Monash University
Melbourne, Australia
Associate Editor
Patient Safety
Faculty of Medicine and Life Sciences, Hasselt University
Hasselt, Belgium
Associate Editor
Patient Safety