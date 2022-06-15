Scope

The Health Policy and Management section is dedicated to publishing research on health systems policy and management of health service provider organisations.

Led by Prof. Dr. Joris Van De Klundert from Adolfo Ibáñez University, the Health Policy and Management section welcomes submissions that advance theory, methodology, and empirical evidence in the healthcare policy and management domain with the objective to positively impact health services and outcomes as envisioned in SDG3; ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

Submissions in the following domains are particularly welcome:

health system design, administration, and improvement, including regulation, funding and payment, integration, and inspection

management of organizational structures and processes, and the interrelationships of these structures and processes with outcomes. This includes management of structures and processes in networks of organizations, for instance to promote integration and jointly delivered outcomes

studies of organizational behavior within and between organizations across the full care delivery value chain, from a policy and management perspective

Studies on the improvement and innovation of health systems and services, including design studies, experimental studies, evaluation studies, comparative studies, theoretical analysis, et cetera. Studies which focus on management and policy questions around the adoption of state-of-the-art technologies (e.g. robots, Artificial Intelligence) are particularly welcome

Studies regarding policy and management efforts to reduce health inequities in accessibility and quality of care and in outcomes

Submission to this section should be embedded in social health sciences and/or other scientific disciplines relevant for policy and management and use state of the art methods from these fields with a view towards advancing practice. We welcome studies at all health system levels, from international regulations to national and regional systems, to organizational (management) topics, to the delivery of specific services to subpopulations and personalized care.

In alignment with WHO priorities and SDG 3 (Good Health and Wellbeing) and SDG 10 (Reducing Inequalities), we prioritize contributions regarding the policy and management of advancing universal health coverage to advance equitable, socially inclusive access to high quality health services. We especially welcome studies that address SDG3 policy and management priorities in areas such as maternal and child health, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, and prevention and treatment of non-communicable diseases. We also welcome studies on the interaction between health policy and the various planetary boundaries in line with SDG 13 (Climate Action).

While health policy and management are very broad disciplines by nature, the section has clear limits. To avoid overlap with other sections of our journal, studies related to their focus areas may be transferred. Moreover, studies that address health but not within the context of the health systems and health service provider organizations are typically out of scope. Studies that aren’t embedded in (social) policy and management sciences also are likely to be out of scope. Likewise, descriptive studies that report on current health system or services performances with limited contribution towards advancement of theory or practice may be considered out of scope.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of health services to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.