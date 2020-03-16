urko aguirre
Osakidetza Basque Health Service
Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain
Community Reviewer
Health Policy and Management
Osakidetza Basque Health Service
Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain
Community Reviewer
Health Policy and Management
World University of Bangladesh
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Community Reviewer
Health Policy and Management
McGill University
Montreal, Canada
Community Reviewer
Health Policy and Management
Jordan University of Science and Technology
Irbid, Jordan
Community Reviewer
Health Policy and Management
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
Seattle, United States
Community Reviewer
Health Policy and Management
Social Determinants of Health Research Center, Birjand University of Medical Sciences
Birjand, Iran
Community Reviewer
Health Policy and Management
National Institute of Health (ISS)
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Health Policy and Management
First Hospital of Shanxi Medical University
Taiyuan, China
Community Reviewer
Health Policy and Management
Institute of Policy Studies of Sri Lanka (IPS)
Colombo, Sri Lanka
Community Reviewer
Health Policy and Management
Erasmus University Rotterdam
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Health Policy and Management
University of Alberta
Edmonton, Canada
Community Reviewer
Health Policy and Management
Istanbul Medeniyet University Goztepe Education and Research Hospital
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Health Policy and Management
Avedis Donabedian Research Institute - UAB
Barcelona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Health Policy and Management
VU Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Health Policy and Management
Pontifical Catholic University of Minas Gerais
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Health Policy and Management
The Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital
Columbus, United States
Community Reviewer
Health Policy and Management