Scope

The Health Workforce section publishes research on how health and social care workforces are structured, organized, and managed and how those arrangements affect the delivery of care.

Led by Prof. Dr. Michael Simon from the University of Basel, the Health Workforce section welcomes submissions in the various domains of health services, which address the challenges between meeting the demand for care and available workforce resources.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

allocation of different professional groups, including new roles and professions, to respond to population and health system needs

organization of the workforce to match demand for care with available resources

the impact of workforce organization on patient, resident, or client outcomes

the influence of health workforce structures and processes on organizational results

how organizations effect staff outcomes beyond perceptions, feelings and intentions.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the organization and management of health and social care workforce, addressing clearly-defined research gaps and employing a wide range of research methods and designs. These may include scoping or systematic reviews, observational studies with appropriate controls for prediction or causal inference, descriptive studies with a robust sampling strategy or using routine data, trials and quasi-experiments and other innovative methods such as discrete choice models, operational research or data science will be considered if adequately described for an applied workforce research audience.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding, organization and management of health and social care workforce and evaluate the impact of workforce organization on patient and staff outcomes in line with SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, and SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of health services to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.