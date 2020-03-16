jana bartakova
University of Basel
Basel, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Health Workforce
University of Basel
Basel, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Health Workforce
Curtin University
Perth, Australia
Community Reviewer
Health Workforce
ECA College of Health Sciences
Parramatta, Australia
Community Reviewer
Health Workforce
Aga Khan University
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Community Reviewer
Health Workforce
IMC University of Applied Sciences Krems
Krems an der Donau, Austria
Community Reviewer
Health Workforce
Mälardalen University
Västerås, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Health Workforce
National University of Singapore
Singapore, Singapore
Community Reviewer
Health Workforce
Institute of Nursing Sciences, Department of Public Health, Faculty of Medicine, University of Basel
Basel, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Health Workforce
Aga Khan University
Kampala, Uganda
Community Reviewer
Health Workforce
King's College London
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Health Workforce