Scope

The Mental Health Services section is committed to publishing research that focuses on enhancing the accessibility and quality of services for individuals affected by mental disorders, psychological distress, and substance use problems and addictions.

Under the guidance of Prof. Carolyn Dewa from the University of California, Davis, the Mental Health Services section invites submissions that explore various aspects of mental health services and systems, aiming to address the existing gaps, improve overall service delivery and extend service access.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

advances in service delivery in healthcare systems, communities, institutions, schools, and workplaces

advances in service systems that span across sectors and create linkages between systems

identification of service and system gaps as well as implementation challenges and solutions

innovations in service delivery modes that enhance accessibility, acceptability, coordination, delivery of services, or quality of services

Submissions should offer comprehensive insights into mental health services and systems, contributing to the understanding and improvement of these crucial areas that have the potential to be generalized to other systems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the accessibility and quality of mental health services in line with SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

All submissions to the Mental Health Services section must pertain to services, systems or mental health care delivery. Reports that do not fall within the scope of this section such as those related solely to mental health conditions and treatment should be submitted to more specialized journals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Mental Health Services to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.