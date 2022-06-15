Scope

The Patient Safety section is dedicated to publishing research focused on enhancing the safety of health and social care.

Led by Prof. Helen Higham from the University of Oxford and Prof. Melissa Baysari from the University of Sydney, the Patient Safety section welcomes submissions in the various domains of health services which connect diverse perspectives to improve safety across all health and social care settings.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

studies and reviews that address the measurement, monitoring, and progress of safety in local, regional, or national settings

studies and reviews that enhance or promote learning across health and social care contexts or industries

studies in the field of global health and social care that address the study and improvement of safety in low-resource settings

studies of patient and family experience and perspectives on safety and the enhancement of safety in home and community settings

studies of the efficacy and implementation of safety interventions encompassing frontline, organizational, and policy interventions

systematic reviews and meta-analyses focused on assessing the effectiveness of safety interventions

narrative or critical reviews, including reviews focused on theory development, refinement, or critique, with a particular interest in integrating and synthesizing perspectives on safety

psychometric studies that report the development and validation of instruments that assess safety relevant constructs

scoping reviews with a clear ergonomics, human factors, or safety science focus

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of patient safety, including theoretical, methodological, and empirical work, as well as the efficacy and implementation of safety interventions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the safety of patients across all contexts and backgrounds, especially encouraging submissions addressing patient safety in low resource settings, in line with SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of health services to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.