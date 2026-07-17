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11 articles

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Community Case Study

Published on 28 Nov 2025

Knowledge generated in low-and middle-income countries can shape the future of acute leukemia therapies worldwide: the case of Clínica Ruiz in Puebla, Mexico

in Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy and Hematology

  • Lidia Joanna Alberto-López
  • Miguel Ángel Gómez-Cabrera
  • Sofia Chávez-Martinez
  • Paola Andrea Anaya-Valdés
  • Max Robles-Nasta
  • Juan Carlos Olivares-Gazca
  • Guillermo J. Ruiz-Delgado
  • Guillermo J. Ruiz-Argüelles
Frontiers in Hematology
doi 10.3389/frhem.2025.1694708
  • 2,036 views