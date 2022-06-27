alexandru costan
Institut national des sciences appliquées de Rennes
Rennes, France
Community Reviewer
Big Data and AI
Institut national des sciences appliquées de Rennes
Rennes, France
Community Reviewer
Big Data and AI
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Knoxville, United States
Community Reviewer
Big Data and AI
University of Crete
Rethymno, Greece
Community Reviewer
Big Data and AI
University of Calabria
Cosenza, Italy
Community Reviewer
Big Data and AI
The University of Utah
Salt Lake City, United States
Community Reviewer
Big Data and AI
Southwest University
Chongqing, China
Community Reviewer
Architecture and Systems
Berkeley Lab (DOE)
Berkeley, United States
Community Reviewer
Big Data and AI
National Chung Cheng University
Minxiong, Taiwan
Community Reviewer
Parallel and Distributed Software
Ames Research Center, National Aeronautics and Space Administration
Moffet Field, United States
Community Reviewer
Cloud Computing
Queen's University Belfast
Belfast, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Cloud Computing
Department of Information System and Security, College of Information Technology, United Arab Emirates University, United Arab Emirates
Al Ain, United Arab Emirates
Community Reviewer
Big Data and AI
University of A Coruña
A Coruña, Spain
Community Reviewer
Architecture and Systems
University of Groningen
Groningen, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Cloud Computing
Fondazione Politecnico di Milano
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Cloud Computing
Florida International University
Miami, United States
Community Reviewer
Architecture and Systems
National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST)
Islamabad, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Architecture and Systems