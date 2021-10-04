Scope

The Architecture and Systems section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of high performance computing through innovative architectures and systems.

Led by Dr. Kevin Skadron from the University of Virginia, the Architecture and Systems section welcomes submissions in the various domains of high performance computing, which connect theory and practice to enhance the performance and efficiency of computing systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

accelerators

central processing units (CPUs)

exascale systems

field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs)

hardware

memory

network

object stores

parallel file systems

post-Moore computing

quantum computing

software

storage

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, analysis, and implementation of architectures and systems that contribute to the advancement of high performance computing.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of high performance computing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.