Scope

The Benchmarking section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the latest advancements in high performance computing benchmarks and metrics.

Led by Dr. Jeyan Thiyagalingam, the Benchmarking section welcomes submissions in the various domains of high performance computing, which connect theoretical foundations with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

algorithmic capability

benchmark metrics

benchmark processes

benchmark results

code and datasets

computer performance

power usage

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, evaluation, and application of benchmarks and metrics in high performance computing.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of high performance computing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.