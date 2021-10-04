Scope

The Big Data and AI section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of high-performance computing in big data systems and computing. Today, the rise in demand for training and inference for deep learning Artificial Intelligence AI systems has highlighted the importance of both big data and high performance computing HPC systems..

Led by Dr. Geoffrey Fox from the University of Virginia, the High Performance Big Data Systems section welcomes submissions in all domains of high-performance computing and big data, covering both AI and simulations, leading to challenges in computing, I/O, networking, and optimized algorithms.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Submissions that describe systems and applications that are leading the AI revolution with data-driven analyses.

Use of HPC to optimize AI and the use of AI to optimize big data HPC systems.

Integration of simulation and big data with surrogates

Detailed, innovative advances in the design, implementation, and optimization of high-performance big data systems and their components

Data engineering and data science workflows, including systems for large-scale deep learning and foundation models

Support of GPU and other accelerators

Optimization of I/O in reading and writing big data systems.

Security, visualization, fault tolerance, and compression in Big Data systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, implementation, and optimization of high-performance big data systems and their components. Joint submissions to this section and other computer science, big data, applied mathematics and statistics and AI-related Frontiers journals are welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of high-performance computing and big data to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.