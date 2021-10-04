Scope

The Cloud Computing section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring innovative cloud computing technologies and their applications.

Led by Dr. Fred Douglis from Peraton Labs, the Cloud Computing section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cloud computing, which connect between advancing technology and addressing real-world challenges.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cloud-based applications

cloud fault tolerance

cloud services

cloud storage

high-performance private clouds

hybrids combining high performance computing systems and clouds

machine learning in the cloud

privacy of clouds

provisioning and scaling

scientific data management and computing

security of clouds

software-defined networking

virtualization

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, implementation, and impact of cloud computing technologies and their applications.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cloud computing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.