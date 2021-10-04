Scope

The HPC Applications section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the utilization of high-performance computing to address complex real-world problems.

Led by Dr. Ankit Agrawal from Northwestern University, the HPC Applications section welcomes submissions in the various domains of high-performance computing, which connect advanced computational methods with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

aerospace and automotive engineering

artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning

astrophysics and cosmology

autonomous systems

bioinformatics and genomics

climate and weather modeling

construction and building

data management and visualization

energy storage and conversion

finance, business, and marketing

healthcare and precision medicine

high-energy physics

materials discovery, design, and manufacturing

mechanical engineering

virtual reality

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the use of high-performance computing systems and related technologies to solve specific and well-defined real-world problems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the aerospace and automotive engineering, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning, astrophysics and cosmology, autonomous systems, bioinformatics and genomics, climate and weather modeling, construction and building, data management and visualization, energy storage and conversion, finance, business, and marketing, healthcare and precision medicine, high-energy physics, materials discovery, design, and manufacturing, mechanical engineering, and virtual reality (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, SDG 13: Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of high-performance computing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.