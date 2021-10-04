Scope

The Parallel and Distributed Software section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of parallel and distributed computing.

Led by Dr. Basilio Fraguela from the University of A Coruña, the Parallel and Distributed Software section welcomes submissions in the various domains of parallel and distributed computing, which connect diverse research areas and address the growing computing needs in engineering, scientific, and industrial applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

compiler technology for parallel computing

embedded parallel computing

exploitation of parallel accelerators

parallelization of new and existing applications and libraries

programming models for parallel and distributed computing

programmability of parallel and distributed applications

tools, runtimes, and languages for parallel programming

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, development, formalization, support, and optimization of parallel and distributed software at any level and scope.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of parallel and distributed computing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.