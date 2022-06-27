basilio b. fraguela
University of A Coruña
A Coruña, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Parallel and Distributed Software
Los Alamos National Laboratory (DOE)
Los Alamos, United States
Associate Editor
Parallel and Distributed Software
Michigan State University
East Lansing, United States
Associate Editor
Parallel and Distributed Software
Oak Ridge National Laboratory (DOE)
Oak Ridge, United States
Associate Editor
Parallel and Distributed Software
The University of Utah
Salt Lake City, United States
Associate Editor
Parallel and Distributed Software
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Knoxville, United States
Associate Editor
Parallel and Distributed Software
Sandia National Laboratories
Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States
Associate Editor
Parallel and Distributed Software
University of Santiago de Compostela
Santiago de Compostela, Spain
Associate Editor
Parallel and Distributed Software
Hangzhou Dianzi University
Hangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Parallel and Distributed Software
The University of Hong Kong
Pokfulam, Hong Kong, SAR China
Associate Editor
Parallel and Distributed Software
Department of Computer Science, Bioengineering, Robotics and Systems Engineering, School of Mathematical, Physical and Natural Sciences, University of Genoa
Genoa, Italy
Associate Editor
Parallel and Distributed Software
Sun Yat-sen University
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Parallel and Distributed Software
Egypt Japan University of Science and Technology
Alexandria, Egypt
Associate Editor
Parallel and Distributed Software
University of Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Parallel and Distributed Software
Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul
Porto Alegre, Brazil
Associate Editor
Parallel and Distributed Software
University of California, Riverside
Riverside, United States
Associate Editor
Parallel and Distributed Software