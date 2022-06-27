zoran svetislav ilic
University of Pristina
Mitrovica, Serbia
Community Reviewer
Controlled Environment Horticulture
University of Pristina
Mitrovica, Serbia
Community Reviewer
Controlled Environment Horticulture
School of Agriculture, Faculty of Agriculture, Forestry and Natural Environment, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Thessaloniki, Greece
Community Reviewer
Breeding and Genetics
University of Catania
Catania, Italy
Community Reviewer
Controlled Environment Horticulture
Miguel Hernández University of Elche
Elche, Spain
Community Reviewer
Postharvest Physiology, Management and Technology
Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)
Accra, Ghana
Community Reviewer
Breeding and Genetics
University of Abomey-Calavi
Abomey-Calavi, Benin
Community Reviewer
Breeding and Genetics
Université de Sherbrooke
Sherbrooke, Canada
Community Reviewer
Viticulture, Pomology, and Soft Fruits
Shiraz University
Shiraz, Iran
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Pest and Disease Management
Imam Khomeini International University
Qazvin, Iran
Community Reviewer
Crop Management
Department of Agricultural Science and Technology, Environmental Food and Forestry, School of Agriculture, University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Pest and Disease Management
National Bureau of Agriculturally Important Microorganisms (ICAR)
Mau, India
Community Reviewer
Crop Management
Environmental Horticulture Research Institute, Guangdong Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Guangzhou, 510640, P.R.China
Guangzhou, China
Community Reviewer
Floriculture and Landscapes
University of Silesia in Katowice
Katowice, Poland
Community Reviewer
Breeding and Genetics
Bahauddin Zakariya University
Multan, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Pest and Disease Management
Gandhi Faiz-E-Aam College, M. J. P. Rohilkhand University
Shahjahanpur, India
Community Reviewer
Floriculture and Landscapes
Valencian Institute for Agricultural Research (IVIA)
Moncada, Spain
Community Reviewer
Breeding and Genetics