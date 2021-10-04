Scope

The Breeding and Genetics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on gene structure, regulation, and breeding in horticultural crops.

Led by Dr. Manuel Jamilena from the University of Almeria, the Breeding and Genetics section welcomes submissions in various domains of horticulture, which connect fundamental gene studies to important agronomic traits.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advances in conventional and molecular breeding and selection methods

biotechnology of vegetable crops

epigenetics and epigenomics

gene regulation and gene function

genetics and breeding for biotic and abiotic stresses

genetics and breeding for crop production and quality

genetics and breeding for physiological and developmental traits

horticultural genetic resources, evolutionary genetics, and phylogenomics

mapping, genomic association studies (GWAS), and QTL analyses of relevant agronomic traits

structural and functional genomics

transgenic and genome editing tools in horticultural breeding

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the genetic and breeding aspects of horticultural crops, with a focus on improving agronomic traits and overall crop quality.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals 2 (Zero Hunger) and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Breeding and Genetics section does not consider basic cell biology and molecular biology studies on traits without agronomic interest or genetic studies on non-horticultural species, as these fall outside the scope of this section. Additionally, submissions focused solely on plant pathology are not considered, as the primary emphasis is on the genetic improvement of horticultural crops through breeding techniques and genetic analysis.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of horticulture to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.