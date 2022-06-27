Main content

Specialty chief editor manuel jamilena University of Almeria Almería , Spain Specialty Chief Editor Breeding and Genetics

Scope This section withinFrontiers in Horticulture will accept fundamental gene structure and regulation studies that are relevant to breeding and important agronomic traits in horticultural crops. However, basic cell biology and molecular biology studies on traits without agronomic interest, or genetic studies on non-horticultural species, would be outside the scope of this section, although they could be resubmitted to Frontiers in Plant Science. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: · Gene regulation and gene function · Structural and functional genomics · Epigenetics and epigenomics · Biotechnology of vegetable crops · Horticultural genetic resources, evolutionary genetics and phylogenomics · Advances in conventional and molecular breeding and selection methods · Transgenic and genome editing tools in horticultural breeding · Mapping, genomic association studies (GWAS) and QTL analyses of relevant agronomic traits · Genetics and breeding for biotic and abiotic stresses · Genetics and breeding for crop production and quality · Genetics and breeding for physiological and developmental traits

Facts Short name Front. Hortic.

Abbreviation fhort

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Breeding and Genetics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Breeding and Genetics, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.