Scope

The Controlled Environment Horticulture section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the production, quality, and sustainability of horticultural crops in controlled environments.

Led by Dr. Silvana Nicola from the University of Turin, the Controlled Environment Horticulture section welcomes submissions in the various domains of controlled environment horticulture, which aim to enhance the understanding and optimization of advanced cultivation systems for diverse crop types.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

abiotic and biotic stresses

automation and environmental control

crop productivity and product quality

disease and pest management

economic and market analysis of controlled environment horticulture

genetic improvement and cultivar selection

harvesting and handling

indoor farming, vertical farming, and other innovative growing systems

lighting technology and spectral manipulation

nutrient management and fertilization systems

plant physiology and biochemistry

soilless cultivation, hydroponics, aquaponics, and bioponics

water use efficiency and irrigation systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the optimization and regulation of environmental factors, agronomical techniques, and innovative growing systems in controlled environment horticulture.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of controlled environment horticulture to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.