Scope Our vision is to publish high quality research articles in the fields of floriculture, landscaping, and urban greening using the open access publishing model. By publishing original research works and review articles that will undergo a transparent peer review process, the journal seeks to proficiently and rapidly publish rigorous and readily accessible materials that will help scientists in their daily work, lifelong learning, and career development. Furthermore, our ambition is to be at the forefront of the international debate on all aspects related to floriculture and landscapes, and to be among the world's most widely read science journals. Our mission is to extend the reach of academic research articles beyond the academic networks with the goal of creating one of the largest open access floriculture and landscapes content pools by 2025. In doing so, the journal will provide a home for many of the more descriptive studies in the growing field of environmental horticulture, also including arboriculture and urban forestry. The section will welcome research from a broad range of settings and encourage newcomers in the field, all while maintaining a continued focus on rigor and innovation that match readers’ expectations.

Facts Short name Front. Hortic.

Abbreviation fhort

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Floriculture and Landscapes welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Floriculture and Landscapes, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.