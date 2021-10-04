Scope

The Floriculture and Landscapes section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in floriculture, landscaping, and urban greening.

Led by Dr. Antonio Ferrante from the Sant'Anna School of Advanced Studies and Dr. Francesco Ferrini from the University of Florence, the Floriculture and Landscapes section welcomes submissions in the various domains of productive, environmental and social horticulture, which connect theory and practice to enhance the field's understanding and application.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

arboriculture

floriculture

landscaping

plant nursery

urban forestry

urban greening

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between floriculture, landscaping, and urban greening, aiming to contribute to the development of innovative approaches and solutions in these areas.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance Sustainable Development Goals 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 13 (Climate action) and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental horticulture to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.