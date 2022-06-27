Main content

Specialty chief editor sigfredo fuentes The University of Melbourne Parkville , Australia Specialty Chief Editor Pomology and Viticulture

Scope The Pomology and Viticulture section of Frontiers in Horticulture publishes high-quality fundamental, applied, and industry-focused research across the fields of Viticulture and Pomology. An important focus of this section, but one that it is not limited to, is on new and emerging technologies to improve the production and quality traits of grapes and pome fruits using digital technologies, such as sensors, sensor networks, internet of things (IoT), machine/deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI). Original research is also welcomed in soil-plant-atmosphere interactions, physiological behavior, new cultivars and performance, climate change, early detection of pests and diseases, soil, irrigation, fertilization, and canopy management. Excluded from the scope of this journal is economic research-type articles and papers based on surveys/interviews. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: · Digital viticulture · Climate change · Canopy management · Irrigation science · Artificial intelligence · Machine/deep learning · Grape quality · Grape sensory analysis · Soil management · Plant physiology · Biotic and abiotic stress · Root architecture · Grapevine cultivars · AI modelling · Robotics · Computer vision · Remote sensing · Meteorological variability · Soil, plant, atmosphere interactions · New cultivars and performance

Facts Short name Front. Hortic.

Abbreviation fhort

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Pomology and Viticulture welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Pomology and Viticulture, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

