Scope

The Postharvest Physiology, Management and Technology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on preserving and enhancing the quality of fresh plant products throughout the value chain.

Led by Dr. Gianfranco Romanazzi from Marche Polytechnic University, the Postharvest Physiology, Management and Technology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of horticulture, which connect the stages from harvest to consumption.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

abiotic stress and its impact on fresh produce

application of innovative tools for quality measurement

evolution of microbiomes in postharvest stages

management of mycotoxin formation

minimization of loss and waste in fresh produce

postharvest pathogen quantification and control

postharvest physiology of harvested commodities

ripening and senescence processes

strategies for beneficial microorganism promotion

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the preservation and improvement of fresh plant products' quality along the value chain.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance Sustainable Development Goals 2 (Zero Hunger), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of horticulture to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.