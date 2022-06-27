gianfranco romanazzi
Marche Polytechnic University
Ancona, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Postharvest Physiology, Management and Technology
Polytechnic University of Cartagena
Cartagena, Spain
Associate Editor
Postharvest Physiology, Management and Technology
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Postharvest Physiology, Management and Technology
Centro de Investigação de Montanha (CIMO)
Bragança, Portugal
Associate Editor
Postharvest Physiology, Management and Technology
Texas A and M University
College Station, United States
Associate Editor
Postharvest Physiology, Management and Technology
University of Udine
Udine, Italy
Associate Editor
Postharvest Physiology, Management and Technology
Fondazione Edmund Mach
San Michele all'Adige, Italy
Associate Editor
Postharvest Physiology, Management and Technology
University of Life Sciences of Lublin
Lublin, Poland
Associate Editor
Postharvest Physiology, Management and Technology
University of Pretoria
Pretoria, South Africa
Associate Editor
Postharvest Physiology, Management and Technology
Marche Polytechnic University
Ancona, Italy
Associate Editor
Postharvest Physiology, Management and Technology
Valencian Institute for Agricultural Research (IVIA)
Moncada, Spain
Associate Editor
Postharvest Physiology, Management and Technology
University of Bari Aldo Moro
Bari, Italy
Associate Editor
Postharvest Physiology, Management and Technology
Biological Mission of Galicia, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Pontevedra, Spain
Associate Editor
Postharvest Physiology, Management and Technology
University of Ferrara
Ferrara, Italy
Associate Editor
Postharvest Physiology, Management and Technology
Institute of Food Science, Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management, University of Debrecen
Debrecen, Hungary
Associate Editor
Postharvest Physiology, Management and Technology
University of Western Macedonia, Department of Agriculture
Florina, Greece
Associate Editor
Postharvest Physiology, Management and Technology