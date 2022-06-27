alireza afsharifar
Shiraz University
Shiraz, Iran
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Pest and Disease Management
Shiraz University
Shiraz, Iran
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Pest and Disease Management
Department of Agricultural Science and Technology, Environmental Food and Forestry, School of Agriculture, University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Pest and Disease Management
Bahauddin Zakariya University
Multan, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Pest and Disease Management
Islamic Azad University, Rasht Branch
Rasht, Iran
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Pest and Disease Management
Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Piacenza
Piacenza, Italy
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Pest and Disease Management
Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Piacenza
Piacenza, Italy
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Pest and Disease Management
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Pest and Disease Management
The University of Georgia, Tifton Campus
Tifton, United States
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Pest and Disease Management
College of Bee Science, Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University
Fuzhou, China
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Pest and Disease Management
Oregon State University
Corvallis, United States
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Pest and Disease Management
North-West University
Potchefstroom, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Pest and Disease Management
Facultad de Ciencias Agrarias, Universidad de Talca
Talca, Chile
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Pest and Disease Management
Professor and Head, Department of Plant Pathology, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University
Coimbatore, India
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Pest and Disease Management
Banat University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine
Timișoara, Romania
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Pest and Disease Management
Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (Italy)
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Pest and Disease Management
Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya
Haringhata, India
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Pest and Disease Management