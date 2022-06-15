Scope

The Population, Environment, and Development section is committed to publishing research that explores the complex relationships between population dynamics, societal factors, climate change, and sustainable development.

Led by Dr. Shah Md Atiqul Haq from the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, the Population, Environment, and Development section encourages submissions that delve into various aspects of human dynamics, aiming to enhance our understanding of the connections between population, environment, and development.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

developing evidence that emphasizes the integration of climate change in population projections

incorporating ecological aspects in the study of demographic transitions

interactions among population, environment, and development and their implications for sustainability

linking environmental stress or climate change to development issues such as poverty, child marriage, child mortality, and educational attainment

socio-demographic, economic, political, and ecological aspects of changes in population size, composition, and structure

the importance of integrating disaster risk reduction and family planning programs for sustainable development

the practice and research of spatial analysis in demographic issues

the use and importance of mixed methods research in population (fertility, migration, and mortality) and environmental research

Submissions should provide comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between population dynamics, environmental factors, and sustainable development.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of population dynamics, environmental factors, and sustainable development in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Population, Environment, and Development to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.