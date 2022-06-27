shah md atiqul haq
Shahjalal University of Science and Technology
Sylhet, Bangladesh
Specialty Chief Editor
Population, Environment and Development
University of Winchester
Winchester, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Population, Environment and Development
University of Ghana
Accra, Ghana
Associate Editor
Population, Environment and Development
School for Environment and Sustainability, University of Michigan
Ann Arbor, United States
Associate Editor
Population, Environment and Development
Shahjalal University of Science and Technology
Sylhet, Bangladesh
Associate Editor
Population, Environment and Development
Independent Researcher
Skopje, North Macedonia
Associate Editor
Population, Environment and Development
Jawaharlal Nehru University
New Delhi, India
Associate Editor
Population, Environment and Development
University College Dublin
Dublin, Ireland
Associate Editor
Population, Environment and Development
University of Saskatchewan
Saskatoon, Canada
Associate Editor
Population, Environment and Development
Durham University
Durham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Population, Environment and Development
University of Houston
Houston, United States
Associate Editor
Population, Environment and Development